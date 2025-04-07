Tamil Nadu's Struggle for Fishermen's Rights
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting the state's demands to address the fishermen issue with Sri Lanka. Despite the perceived lack of support from the Centre, Tamil Nadu vows to continue advocating for fishermen's welfare through new initiatives.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting the state's plea to address the ongoing fishermen issue with Sri Lanka. Stalin claimed that the Prime Minister did not raise the matter of retrieving Katchatheevu or the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen during his recent visit to Sri Lanka.
Expressing disappointment in the assembly, Stalin described this oversight as regrettable, emphasizing the state's persistent demand for Katchatheevu's retrieval for the protection of fishermen's rights. Despite this setback, the Tamil Nadu government is planning new initiatives, including a fishing harbor at Thangachimadam, to support the fishing community.
Last week, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution urging the Central government to engage with Sri Lanka to secure the release of imprisoned fishermen and their boats. This move marked an effort to reestablish the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen, highlighting the need for diplomatic intervention.
