Tensions Rise as PLA Drills Intensify Around Taiwan
The frequent military exercises by China near Taiwan are raising alarms about Taiwan's preparedness to respond to a potential attack. These drills, which involve air, land, and sea forces, are seen as part of China's strategy to gradually encroach on Taiwan's strategic space, heightening tensions in the region.
- Country:
- China
Tensions are escalating in the Taiwan Strait as China's military conducts frequent large-scale exercises around the island. These drills by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) involve air, land, and sea forces, raising concerns in Taiwan about its military's readiness to respond swiftly to a potential attack.
The strategy employed by China is often described as "salami-slicing," a tactic where small, incremental actions gradually change the status quo in China's favor. Analysts fear these exercises might evolve from mere drills to an actual military conflict, putting Taiwan on high alert.
Military experts warn that the increasing frequency and complexity of these drills allow the PLA to gain valuable operational knowledge and to test Taiwan's defenses. The island has focused on strengthening its asymmetric warfare capabilities, but some critics argue these measures may fall short if an unexpected conflict arises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Strikes Syrian Military Bases Amid Regional Tensions
Unrest in Eastern Congo: M23 Rebels Fuelling Regional Tensions
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions
Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Ships Approach
Historic Defence Pact: India and Sri Lanka Strengthen Ties Amid Rising Regional Tensions