Tensions Rise as PLA Drills Intensify Around Taiwan

Tensions are escalating in the Taiwan Strait as China's military conducts frequent large-scale exercises around the island. These drills by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) involve air, land, and sea forces, raising concerns in Taiwan about its military's readiness to respond swiftly to a potential attack.

The strategy employed by China is often described as "salami-slicing," a tactic where small, incremental actions gradually change the status quo in China's favor. Analysts fear these exercises might evolve from mere drills to an actual military conflict, putting Taiwan on high alert.

Military experts warn that the increasing frequency and complexity of these drills allow the PLA to gain valuable operational knowledge and to test Taiwan's defenses. The island has focused on strengthening its asymmetric warfare capabilities, but some critics argue these measures may fall short if an unexpected conflict arises.

(With inputs from agencies.)