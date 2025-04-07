Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act Debate

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly experienced turmoil after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, citing the matter was sub judice. Despite repeated adjournments, chaos unfolded as NC and Congress members protested, highlighting the religious significance of the issue.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced significant disruption on Monday following the rejection of an adjournment motion aimed at discussing the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather dismissed the motion, stating the matter is currently sub judice.

Despite being adjourned twice due to the uproar, the House reconvened only to face further chaos. Speaker Rather later adjourned the session for the day, as members of the National Conference and Congress voiced strong opposition.

The legislative uproar highlighted the religious importance of the issue, with party members tearing up question papers and exchanging heated words. BJP representatives countered, emphasizing the ongoing court case, and calling for order and adherence to legislative norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

