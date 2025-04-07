Medha Patkar's Defamation Saga: A 23-Year Journey in the Courts

The Delhi High Court has directed activist Medha Patkar to petition the sessions court for consent to attend virtually for her sentencing in the defamation case initiated by Delhi LG V K Saxena.

The defamation case traces back 23 years when Saxena led an NGO in Gujarat and claims defamatory statements were made in a press release by Patkar.

Patkar contests the magisterial court's verdict, which sentenced her to five months imprisonment and a fine, and plans to challenge the sessions court's dismissal of her appeal on May 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)