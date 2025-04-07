Left Menu

Medha Patkar's Defamation Saga: A 23-Year Journey in the Courts

Activist Medha Patkar has been asked by the Delhi High Court to approach the sessions court for permission to appear virtually in her defamation case involving Delhi LG V K Saxena, which dates back 23 years. Patkar challenges the conviction and sentencing handed down by a magisterial court.

The Delhi High Court has directed activist Medha Patkar to petition the sessions court for consent to attend virtually for her sentencing in the defamation case initiated by Delhi LG V K Saxena.

The defamation case traces back 23 years when Saxena led an NGO in Gujarat and claims defamatory statements were made in a press release by Patkar.

Patkar contests the magisterial court's verdict, which sentenced her to five months imprisonment and a fine, and plans to challenge the sessions court's dismissal of her appeal on May 19.

