Britain's Bold Move: Reforming Quangos Amid Global Instability

Britain plans to overhaul quasi-autonomous non-governmental organizations (quangos) to reduce costs and enhance productivity in response to global instability. With hundreds of these agencies, the government aims to review and potentially close or merge many, while preserving essential bodies that ensure governmental oversight and legal protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:39 IST
Britain is embarking on significant reforms aimed at reducing the number of quasi-autonomous non-governmental organizations, commonly known as quangos, in a bid to cut costs and boost productivity.

These taxpayer-funded entities, which operate independently of ministerial control, include public institutions like the Health and Safety Executive and Network Rail. The government has announced a comprehensive review of these agencies, with the possibility of closures, mergers, or reintegration into government departments, should their continued existence be deemed unnecessary.

This move comes as part of a broader strategy by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves to adhere to fiscal rules amidst economic challenges, including the impact of tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. While most quangos face potential restructuring, critical bodies that oversee government actions or uphold legal standards will retain their status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

