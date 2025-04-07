Left Menu

Karnataka's Commitment to Street Vendors: A Holistic Approach

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed a commitment to improving the welfare of street vendors, following concerns raised by Rahul Gandhi. The state government has implemented policies for vendors' holistic development, including fresh surveys, welfare schemes, and electric vending vehicles to enhance business opportunities.

Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, reassured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of the state government's dedication to advancing the welfare of street vendors. This response followed Gandhi's letter that highlighted concerns over their current condition. Siddaramaiah emphasized that Karnataka was a pioneer in formulating Street Vendors Rules, a project initiated during his initial tenure as Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister outlined that crucial surveys and electoral processes for Town Vending Committees were successfully launched in 2017 and 2019, under the previous Congress government. Upon returning to power, the administration promptly conducted a fresh survey of street vendors under the Street Vendors Act, 2014, registering over 27,655 vendors in Bengaluru.

Further steps include the launch of various welfare initiatives, targeting key areas such as education, health, housing, and skill training. Additionally, the state plans to equip vendors with electric vending vehicles, with 3,778 beneficiaries identified for this initiative by 2024-25, aiming to boost mobility and business growth.

