Harmony and Progress: Jharkhand's Leap Towards Holistic Development

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar emphasized the state's principle of 'growth in harmony with nature' during his address to the state assembly. He outlined the government's focus on holistic development, peace, and citizen well-being.

Gangwar highlighted a zero-tolerance policy for crime, reporting over 1,400 cyber crime cases last year. The state's strides in investment and innovation were showcased at the World Economic Forum in Davos, with Jharkhand receiving investment proposals worth Rs 1.27 crore.

Efforts to develop rural Jharkhand through infrastructure and essential services improvements were noted, as the state budget session, lasting until March 19, aims to address future fiscal plans.

