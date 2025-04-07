Kenyan Officials Freed After Hostage Ordeal

Five village chiefs from Kenya, abducted by suspected al Shabaab militants two months ago, have been released, according to Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen. The abducted officials were taken from Mandera county, near the Somali border, an area known for insurgent activity.

Speaking on Monday, Murkomen emphasized collaborative efforts with the local community and the Mandera county government in securing the officials' release. Local outlets reported the involvement of al Shabaab, who allegedly transported them into Somalia.

Murkomen assured the public that the officials are now in Kenyan custody and will soon return home. While he stopped short of confirming al Shabaab's responsibility, local administrators suspect their involvement, as the group continues its violent campaign against the Somali government and conducts cross-border raids.

