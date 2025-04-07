Left Menu

Kenyan Officials Freed After Hostage Ordeal

Five local officials in Kenya have been freed two months after being kidnapped by suspected al Shabaab militants in Mandera, near the Somalia border. Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen announced their release, crediting community and government collaboration, but did not confirm al Shabaab's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:21 IST
Kenyan Officials Freed After Hostage Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Five village chiefs from Kenya, abducted by suspected al Shabaab militants two months ago, have been released, according to Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen. The abducted officials were taken from Mandera county, near the Somali border, an area known for insurgent activity.

Speaking on Monday, Murkomen emphasized collaborative efforts with the local community and the Mandera county government in securing the officials' release. Local outlets reported the involvement of al Shabaab, who allegedly transported them into Somalia.

Murkomen assured the public that the officials are now in Kenyan custody and will soon return home. While he stopped short of confirming al Shabaab's responsibility, local administrators suspect their involvement, as the group continues its violent campaign against the Somali government and conducts cross-border raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025