Left Menu

Navigating the Digital Labyrinth: Safeguarding Children Online

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh stresses the importance of parents guiding children through the digital world. Highlighting risks such as web addiction and online recruitment by militants, he advises parents on monitoring without intruding, to ensure responsible internet use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:55 IST
Navigating the Digital Labyrinth: Safeguarding Children Online
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's top police official, DGP Harmeet Singh, has issued a clarion call to parents: engage with your children about the digital world. In a keynote address at a National Dialogue on Children's Rights on the Internet titled 'Infantia', Singh emphasized the critical need for parental involvement in navigating today's online challenges.

He noted the surge in internet use among children during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that while adults have resumed offline activities, youngsters remain heavily invested in their digital lives. This online engagement comes with risks, from internet addiction to potential recruitment by militant groups, Singh warned.

The DGP underscored the significance of 'sharenting'—parents sharing children's details online—and advocated for digital policies aimed at teaching children responsible internet use. Singh urged parents to monitor their children's online activities closely, without encroaching on their privacy, to foster open communication and encourage a balanced approach to technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025