Return to Khartoum: A City Reclaims Its Resilience

The sun rose over Khartoum, casting shadows as a resilient town begins its recovery. Abdulilah Mohamed, an elderly resident, returned to assess his family's house, ravaged by two years of conflict.

The city bears the scars of a power struggle between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), spurring a mass exodus in 2023. Now, with military gains, residents like Mohamed and Huda Ibrahim are cautiously coming back, driven by nostalgia but wary of the devastation.

Residents assess the obstacles of missing services and security as key challenges. Rayan Khaled underscores the need for government action in service restoration, crucial for a stable return of the mass-displaced population. Khartoum's recovery rests on effective governance and infrastructure rebuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)