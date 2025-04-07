Left Menu

Return to Khartoum: A City Reclaims Its Resilience

In Khartoum, residents cautiously return as the military regains control from RSF. Elderly Abdulilah Mohamed assesses his damaged home, while others like Huda Ibrahim and Rayan Khaled express longing and concerns about safety and services. The city's recovery hinges on effective governance and infrastructure rebuilding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sun rose over Khartoum, casting shadows as a resilient town begins its recovery. Abdulilah Mohamed, an elderly resident, returned to assess his family's house, ravaged by two years of conflict.

The city bears the scars of a power struggle between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), spurring a mass exodus in 2023. Now, with military gains, residents like Mohamed and Huda Ibrahim are cautiously coming back, driven by nostalgia but wary of the devastation.

Residents assess the obstacles of missing services and security as key challenges. Rayan Khaled underscores the need for government action in service restoration, crucial for a stable return of the mass-displaced population. Khartoum's recovery rests on effective governance and infrastructure rebuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

