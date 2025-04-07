The Mystery of Najeeb Ahmed: Unraveling a Missing Student's Case
Former JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, missing since October 15, 2016, allegedly refused medical treatment after an assault. The CBI informed a Delhi court about the status of Ahmed's case, which has faced significant protests and challenges. The probe agency closed its investigation in October 2018 after making no progress.
On Monday, the CBI informed a Delhi court regarding the case of Najeeb Ahmed, a former JNU student, who vanished on October 15, 2016. Reports suggest Ahmed declined treatment at Safdarjung Hospital after a reported assault by ABVP-affiliated students.
The CBI relayed this information to additional chief judicial magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari in a hearing concerning its closure report and a protest filed by Ahmed's mother, Fatima Nafees. According to the CBI, documentation for Ahmed's hospital visit does not exist, as per statements from the hospital's doctor and medical attendant.
Despite being advised to get a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) document, Ahmed, accompanied by Md Quasim, did not proceed. The CBI closed its efforts in October 2018 citing no progress in tracing Ahmed. Protestors, including Nafees' legal representation, argue political pressures influenced the investigation.
