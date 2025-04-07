Alarming Case of Kidnapping and Abuse in Ballia

A disturbing case has rocked Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, as a local youth stands accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor. The suspect, Rajesh Sahni, allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl from his village, taking her all the way to Mumbai.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the incident began when the girl stepped out early morning on February 28. Sahni, reportedly assisted by an accomplice, Santosh Yadav, executed the plot, spiriting the girl away to the bustling city of Mumbai where she endured over a month of alleged abuse.

The Circle Officer, Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, confirmed that charges have been filed against the accused under both the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the girl's detailed statement, Sahni was promptly apprehended and remanded to custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)