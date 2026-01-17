Customs Bust Major Smuggling Ring at Mumbai Airport, Seize Hydroponic Weed and Precious Goods

In a significant operation, Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai confiscated hydroponic weed valued at over Rs 61 crore in the past week. Additional seizures included gold, diamonds, and foreign currency, authorities revealed on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence, the Customs department conducted an extensive operation from January 9 to 16, targeting individuals engaged in smuggling activities. In 16 separate incidents, a total of 61 kg of hydroponic weed, a high-value variant of ganja grown using water-based solutions, was intercepted. One significant haul included concealed contraband under aircraft seats.

Apart from the hydroponic weed, the authorities also captured 846.74 grams of 24-karat gold, 548.4 carats of diamonds, and copious amounts of foreign currency. The individuals involved face charges under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)