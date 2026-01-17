Left Menu

Suspense Over Mumbai Mayor: Shiv Sena's Strategic Moves Amid Political Tensions

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena moved its corporators to a luxury hotel following BMC election results, amid speculation over Mumbai's next Mayor. Uddhav Thackeray hinted at possible party poaching, adding drama to the political landscape. The BJP-Shinde alliance secured a majority, intensifying the contest for Mayoral control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:34 IST
Suspense Over Mumbai Mayor: Shiv Sena's Strategic Moves Amid Political Tensions
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena in Mumbai is abuzz with uncertainty as the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena took a strategic step by relocating its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel. With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results in, the question of who will hold the Mayor's office looms large, adding a layer of mystery to the city's political theater.

As anticipation builds, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), which emerged as the second-largest single party, playfully speculated about his party's mayoral chances, suggesting divine intervention might be their only hope. Thackeray also insinuated that internal rifts and BJP's influence might have prompted Shinde's camp to seek refuge in a hotel.

The BJP and Shinde's Sena alliance captured a significant portion of the 227 BMC seats, with 89 and 29 seats respectively, while Sena (UBT) secured 65. The maneuvering in Mumbai's political landscape continues with Uddhav asserting his ambitions and the BJP maintaining its strategic alliances to influence the Mayor's selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026