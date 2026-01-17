Suspense Over Mumbai Mayor: Shiv Sena's Strategic Moves Amid Political Tensions

The political arena in Mumbai is abuzz with uncertainty as the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena took a strategic step by relocating its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel. With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results in, the question of who will hold the Mayor's office looms large, adding a layer of mystery to the city's political theater.

As anticipation builds, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), which emerged as the second-largest single party, playfully speculated about his party's mayoral chances, suggesting divine intervention might be their only hope. Thackeray also insinuated that internal rifts and BJP's influence might have prompted Shinde's camp to seek refuge in a hotel.

The BJP and Shinde's Sena alliance captured a significant portion of the 227 BMC seats, with 89 and 29 seats respectively, while Sena (UBT) secured 65. The maneuvering in Mumbai's political landscape continues with Uddhav asserting his ambitions and the BJP maintaining its strategic alliances to influence the Mayor's selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)