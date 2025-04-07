Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue Attempt at Delhi Metro

A 45-year-old man named Vikas Sharma attempted suicide by jumping from Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station in Delhi, despite rescue efforts. He is currently undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital. The man's motive remains unclear as police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:38 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a 45-year-old man attempted suicide at East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station on Monday afternoon. Despite numerous rescue attempts by emergency personnel, Vikas Sharma jumped from the railing, sustaining injuries.

The incident, captured in a now-viral video, showed Sharma dangling precariously before his fall, with a crowd anxiously gathered below. Police were alerted at 12:40 PM when the man was seen hanging from the station wall facing the street, adding urgency to the situation as multiple agencies responded.

Although swiftly taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for further treatment, the motives behind Sharma's drastic action remain unknown, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

