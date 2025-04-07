Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Reviews Mothabari Violence Action Report

A report on alleged violence between groups in Mothabari, West Bengal, has been submitted to the Calcutta High Court. Justice Soumen Sen's bench directed the district's official to file the report following a PIL regarding the March violence. Subsequent hearings will address state actions and evidence, ensuring community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:39 IST
Calcutta High Court Reviews Mothabari Violence Action Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has received a formal report regarding allegations of violence between two groups in Mothabari, situated in West Bengal's Malda district. This development follows a directive issued by a division bench led by Justice Soumen Sen, urging district authorities to provide detailed accounts of the incident.

The submission of the action taken report stemmed from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) emphasizing the occurrence of arson and violence in the region during March's last week. The court has instructed that involved parties be served the report through an affidavit, allowing them to prepare responses.

In light of the sensitive nature of the case, the court has emphasized cautious state intervention. Official bodies are urged to thoroughly investigate and corroborate evidence, including video clippings and social media content presented by the petitioner, to ensure accurate representation of the events and to enhance affected individuals' safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025