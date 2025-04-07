Calcutta High Court Reviews Mothabari Violence Action Report

The Calcutta High Court has received a formal report regarding allegations of violence between two groups in Mothabari, situated in West Bengal's Malda district. This development follows a directive issued by a division bench led by Justice Soumen Sen, urging district authorities to provide detailed accounts of the incident.

The submission of the action taken report stemmed from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) emphasizing the occurrence of arson and violence in the region during March's last week. The court has instructed that involved parties be served the report through an affidavit, allowing them to prepare responses.

In light of the sensitive nature of the case, the court has emphasized cautious state intervention. Official bodies are urged to thoroughly investigate and corroborate evidence, including video clippings and social media content presented by the petitioner, to ensure accurate representation of the events and to enhance affected individuals' safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)