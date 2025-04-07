Left Menu

Karnataka Commits Rs 730 Crore for Pourakarmika Welfare

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar outlined a Rs 730 crore welfare plan for sanitation workers, prioritizing salaries, pensions, and essential resources. The budget aims to uplift the lives of pourakarmikas, emphasizing dignity and equality. Recruitment processes and further supportive schemes are in progress to enhance working conditions.

Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2025
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a substantial Rs 730 crore allocation for the welfare of pourakarmikas, emphasizing the government's commitment to improving sanitation workers' lives. Key components include Rs 500 crore for salaries and Rs 107 crore for pensions.

Addressing a convention, Shivakumar highlighted additional allocations: Rs 5 crore for protective gear, Rs 6 crore for educational reimbursements, Rs 4 crore for healthcare, Rs 5 crore for skill development, and Rs 10 crore for auto and taxi drivers. This comprehensive approach, he said, underscores the Congress government's mission for equality and dignity of labor.

Shivakumar reassured pourakarmikas of forthcoming recruitment and challenged any harassment reports. The government aims to regularize employment, increase salaries, and foster a future where their children can achieve professional success, recalling past successful initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

