Contentious Debates Await: Haryana Budget Session Sparks Controversy

The Haryana Assembly is set to witness a stormy Budget Session beginning Friday, as the opposition aims to challenge the BJP government on issues such as law and order, unemployment, and farmers' welfare. The session is slated to last nearly a month, starting with the governor's address, and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who handles finances, will present the Budget on March 2.

In preparation, Saini has consulted various groups and sought suggestions from both ruling and opposition MLAs, vowing to present a 'people's Budget.' Highlighting economic achievements, Saini recently noted an impressive GDP growth rate for the state. In contrast, the opposition, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, plans to spotlight claims of government job discrepancies, deterioration of law and order, and other key matters.

Amidst growing tensions, the Congress has organized protests, denouncing the government's approach to MGNREGA. Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal has tabled 11 Calling Attention notices on significant public interest issues, emphasizing critical concerns such as drug abuse and educational staff shortages. The session is poised to be a platform for intense political discourse.

