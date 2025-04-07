Vendor's Tragic End: Payment Dispute Turns Fatal
A 50-year-old vendor, Munna Mahto, died after being punched in a dispute over unpaid vegetable dues in Kalindi Kunj. The incident led to the arrest of Asleen (45). Police registered a case of culpable homicide, following the assault that resulted in Mahto's death before reaching AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old vendor, Munna Mahto, tragically lost his life following an altercation in Kalindi Kunj, according to police reports.
The incident unfolded during a disagreement over unpaid dues for vegetables, escalating into violence on Saturday morning. The accused, Asleen, allegedly assaulted Mahto, leading to his death at AIIMS Trauma Centre.
A case of culpable homicide has been filed, and Asleen, 45, has been arrested by police. Authorities received updates after a team rushed to the scene following a PCR call.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement