High-Profile Discharges in Delhi Coal Scam Case

A Delhi court discharged several high-profile individuals, including former Minister Santosh Kumar Bagrodia and ex-Rajya Sabha member Vijay Darda, in a coal scam investigation. The court found insufficient evidence of criminal conspiracy involving CBI officials. No charges were framed against the accused linked to the 2017 case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:42 IST
A Delhi court has discharged several prominent figures in a 2017 coal scam case, citing insufficient evidence. Among those cleared are former Minister Santosh Kumar Bagrodia and ex-Rajya Sabha member Vijay Darda. The case involved allegations of criminal conspiracy and influencing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj emphasized the absence of grave suspicion or any material supporting criminal conspiracy charges against the accused. Despite the CBI's charges, the court noted the lack of incriminating evidence against Bagrodia, Darda, and others, leading to their discharge from the case.

The judgment highlighted the failure of the CBI to challenge the discharge order. The case was initially linked to irregularities in coal block allocation, with claims indicating interference by CBI's former officials. Nonetheless, the court's decision brings significant relief to the discharged individuals.

