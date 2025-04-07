Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a significant announcement on Monday, openly acknowledging the presence of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Belgorod region. This strategic move aims to bolster the security of Ukrainian towns near the border.

In his regular video address, Zelenskiy revealed that Ukraine's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on Ukrainian forces' activities in both the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of these operations, stating that the war must be brought back to its origins. The protection of communities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions continues to be the paramount objective.

