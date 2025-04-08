Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Imprisonment for Heinous Crime

Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:28 IST
In a landmark judgment, a local court has sentenced a man named Vikas to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a 3-year-old Dalit girl, an incident that took place in 2018. This verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Deepika Tiwari, who also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the offender, Special public prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharwa revealed.

The crime unfolded on December 28, 2018, in the Loni border police station area. The horrendous act was discovered when the girl's parents, frantically searching for their missing daughter, heard her cries coming from a pit near the Bamheta canal. They found the child, who was being assaulted by Vikas, caught him with the aid of local residents, and handed him over to the authorities.

Subsequent medical examinations confirmed the occurrence of rape, and the case was registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court's guilty verdict carries a sentence of 20 years, with an additional year in case of non-payment of the fine, allocated towards the girl's welfare.

