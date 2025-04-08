Vietnam Seeks to Delay U.S. Tariffs and Bolster Trade Ties

Vietnam intends to significantly increase its purchase of American goods, including defense and security-related products, according to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The nation has also requested a 45-day postponement of U.S. tariffs, which were announced last week, to allow room for strategic negotiations.

As a critical manufacturing hub in the region, Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus with the U.S. exceeding $123 billion last year. Seeking balanced trade, Vietnam's stock index experienced a decline of nearly 14% in response to the tariff imposition announced by President Donald Trump.

Negotiations are underway, as Prime Minister Chinh indicated readiness to examine Vietnam's monetary policy and trade practices. The lifting of a U.S. arms embargo in 2016 saw limited defense exports to Vietnam, predominantly consisting of coastguard ships and training aircraft, with possibilities for future military equipment sales like Lockheed Martin's C-130 Hercules.

