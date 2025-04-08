Left Menu

Linguistic Clash in Dombivli Sparks Outrage

Two women were allegedly assaulted in Dombivli for saying 'excuse me' instead of using Marathi. The incident, captured on video, has prompted a police investigation. It highlights the tension around language use in Maharashtra, fueled by recent demands for Marathi in banks by the MNS party.

Updated: 08-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Dombivli on Tuesday, two women, one holding a baby, were reportedly assaulted for speaking in English rather than Marathi. The altercation began when one of the women said 'excuse me' to a man blocking their path, leading to a confrontation.

The man, allegedly living in the same building, was accused of twisting the arm of one woman. A group of his family members then purportedly attacked both women, neglecting the safety of the baby. Eyewitnesses described the assault as unprovoked.

The incident occurs amid rising tensions over language use in Maharashtra, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) recently pushing for the use of Marathi in banks. Police are currently investigating the case, with no formal charges filed as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

