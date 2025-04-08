Linguistic Clash in Dombivli Sparks Outrage

In Dombivli on Tuesday, two women, one holding a baby, were reportedly assaulted for speaking in English rather than Marathi. The altercation began when one of the women said 'excuse me' to a man blocking their path, leading to a confrontation.

The man, allegedly living in the same building, was accused of twisting the arm of one woman. A group of his family members then purportedly attacked both women, neglecting the safety of the baby. Eyewitnesses described the assault as unprovoked.

The incident occurs amid rising tensions over language use in Maharashtra, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) recently pushing for the use of Marathi in banks. Police are currently investigating the case, with no formal charges filed as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)