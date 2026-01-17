Left Menu

Modi Condemns Assault on Journalist Amidst West Bengal Unrest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the alleged assault on a female journalist during recent violence in Beldanga, West Bengal. He criticized the security conditions under the TMC government and urged citizens to vote for change. The unrest followed the death of a migrant worker, sparking protests and widespread disruption.

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the alleged assault on a female journalist in Beldanga, West Bengal, amid recent unrest. He called for women and youth to play a leading role in ending the atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the state.

Modi highlighted the unsafe conditions for journalists and ordinary citizens under the current Trinamool Congress government, following violence triggered by the death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand. The Prime Minister urged voters to use their ballots as a tool for change, emphasizing that the opposition's politics of fear must end.

The incident has intensified political focus on women's safety, a key demographic for the TMC. Following the migrant worker's death, protests sparked significant disruptions in transport, with allegations against TMC looming large in the political sphere. Tensions have been managed with increased security measures and ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

