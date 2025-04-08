Toll Booth Vandalism in Indore: Three Detained

Authorities have taken three individuals into custody following an alleged act of vandalism at a toll booth in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly occurred after the suspects were asked to pay the road toll.

A video capturing the vandalism has surfaced on social media platforms, drawing public attention to the events of the night of April 4. The footage allegedly shows a group of four people damaging the toll booth and threatening its staff after refusing to pay the toll charges.

According to Girija Shankar Mahobia, in-charge of Kshipra police station, three members of the group have been detained with preventive measures taken against them. A search is ongoing for an additional suspect involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)