Toll Booth Vandalism in Indore: Three Detained
Three individuals were detained for allegedly vandalizing a toll booth in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after being asked to pay the toll. A video of the event circulated on social media. One suspect remains at large, and authorities are pursuing further action.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have taken three individuals into custody following an alleged act of vandalism at a toll booth in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly occurred after the suspects were asked to pay the road toll.
A video capturing the vandalism has surfaced on social media platforms, drawing public attention to the events of the night of April 4. The footage allegedly shows a group of four people damaging the toll booth and threatening its staff after refusing to pay the toll charges.
According to Girija Shankar Mahobia, in-charge of Kshipra police station, three members of the group have been detained with preventive measures taken against them. A search is ongoing for an additional suspect involved in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Fire Incident: Quick Response Averts Major Disaster
Mumbai Police Arrests 11 in Comedian Controversy at Habitat Venue
High Court Queries UP Police Over Delhi Arrest Protocol Breach
Tragic Train Incident: Young Man's Leap After Altercation
Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal arrested for ransacking venue where Kunal Kamra made ‘traitor’ jibe against Eknath Shinde: Police.