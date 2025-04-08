Left Menu

Toll Booth Vandalism in Indore: Three Detained

Three individuals were detained for allegedly vandalizing a toll booth in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after being asked to pay the toll. A video of the event circulated on social media. One suspect remains at large, and authorities are pursuing further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:53 IST
Toll Booth Vandalism in Indore: Three Detained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have taken three individuals into custody following an alleged act of vandalism at a toll booth in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly occurred after the suspects were asked to pay the road toll.

A video capturing the vandalism has surfaced on social media platforms, drawing public attention to the events of the night of April 4. The footage allegedly shows a group of four people damaging the toll booth and threatening its staff after refusing to pay the toll charges.

According to Girija Shankar Mahobia, in-charge of Kshipra police station, three members of the group have been detained with preventive measures taken against them. A search is ongoing for an additional suspect involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025