Intensifying ED Probe: A Political Storm in Tamil Nadu

The Enforcement Directorate extends its probe against Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru's family for a second day. The agency interrogates Nehru's brother over a Rs 22 crore bank loan fraud associated with a real-estate firm. The raids prompt political accusations from state officials against the BJP-led central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:12 IST
The Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the family of Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru carried on for a second consecutive day. The federal agency interrogated his brother, businessman K N Ravichandran, concerning a bank loan fraud worth Rs 22 crores linked to the TVH Group, a real-estate entity.

Search operations started on Monday across several locations including Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, and Coimbatore, targeting properties connected to Nehru and his family. The investigation, according to sources, also involves scrutiny over possible misrouting of loan funds to a family-controlled trust and other financial irregularities.

The ongoing probe has sparked political friction, with Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy criticizing the BJP-led central government, accusing the Enforcement Directorate of acting as a political tool similar to NDA allies. The BJP has yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

