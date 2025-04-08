Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Medha Patkar Probation in Defamation Case

Medha Patkar, a social activist, has been released on probation by a Delhi court in a defamation case initiated by V K Saxena. Facing a five-month sentence, Patkar was ordered to pay a Rs 1 lakh fine. The court emphasized punishment proportionality, citing her age and absence of prior convictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:13 IST
Delhi Court Grants Medha Patkar Probation in Defamation Case
Medha Patkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has granted probation to social activist Medha Patkar, who was facing a five-month imprisonment in a defamation case against V K Saxena, former leader of an NGO in Gujarat. Saxena filed the case alleging defamation based on a press release by Patkar.

The court emphasized the principle of proportionality in sentencing, taking into account the 70-year-old's age, absence of prior convictions, and the non-severity of the alleged offense. As a result, the court decided against imprisonment, imposing instead a fine of Rs 1 lakh, down from the initial Rs 10 lakh.

Patkar was required to deposit the compensation and provide a probation bond of Rs 25,000 as part of her conditional release. Saxena's legal team argued Patkar's statements had been maliciously crafted to damage his reputation, prompting demands for strict punishment. However, the court ruled that Patkar's age and health justified the probation decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025