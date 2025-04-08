Delhi Court Grants Medha Patkar Probation in Defamation Case

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has granted probation to social activist Medha Patkar, who was facing a five-month imprisonment in a defamation case against V K Saxena, former leader of an NGO in Gujarat. Saxena filed the case alleging defamation based on a press release by Patkar.

The court emphasized the principle of proportionality in sentencing, taking into account the 70-year-old's age, absence of prior convictions, and the non-severity of the alleged offense. As a result, the court decided against imprisonment, imposing instead a fine of Rs 1 lakh, down from the initial Rs 10 lakh.

Patkar was required to deposit the compensation and provide a probation bond of Rs 25,000 as part of her conditional release. Saxena's legal team argued Patkar's statements had been maliciously crafted to damage his reputation, prompting demands for strict punishment. However, the court ruled that Patkar's age and health justified the probation decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)