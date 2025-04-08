Tensions Ignite Over Waqf Act in West Bengal

Violence flared in West Bengal's Murshidabad district Tuesday during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in stones being hurled at police and their vehicles set on fire, according to officials.

In the densely populated Jangipur area, a large crowd assembled to demand the retraction of the controversial Act, which was approved recently by both Houses of Parliament and received Presidential assent on Saturday.

The bill seeks to streamline the administration of Waqf properties—assets donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes—and bolster governance through enhanced transparency. Security has been ramped up in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)