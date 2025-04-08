Tensions Ignite Over Waqf Act in West Bengal
Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with stones thrown at police and vehicles set ablaze. The Act aims to improve Waqf property management. Security in the area has since been tightened as debates continue over the legislation.
Violence flared in West Bengal's Murshidabad district Tuesday during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in stones being hurled at police and their vehicles set on fire, according to officials.
In the densely populated Jangipur area, a large crowd assembled to demand the retraction of the controversial Act, which was approved recently by both Houses of Parliament and received Presidential assent on Saturday.
The bill seeks to streamline the administration of Waqf properties—assets donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes—and bolster governance through enhanced transparency. Security has been ramped up in the affected area.
