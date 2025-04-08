Left Menu

Tensions Ignite Over Waqf Act in West Bengal

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with stones thrown at police and vehicles set ablaze. The Act aims to improve Waqf property management. Security in the area has since been tightened as debates continue over the legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baharampur | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:56 IST
Tensions Ignite Over Waqf Act in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence flared in West Bengal's Murshidabad district Tuesday during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in stones being hurled at police and their vehicles set on fire, according to officials.

In the densely populated Jangipur area, a large crowd assembled to demand the retraction of the controversial Act, which was approved recently by both Houses of Parliament and received Presidential assent on Saturday.

The bill seeks to streamline the administration of Waqf properties—assets donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes—and bolster governance through enhanced transparency. Security has been ramped up in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025