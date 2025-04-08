Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Trump and South Korea Seek Balance in Trade Talks

U.S. President Trump and South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo discussed tariffs, shipbuilding, and energy deals. As a 25% tariff looms, South Korean officials, including Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo, are headed to Washington for negotiations, considering increased U.S. imports as a potential solution.

In a pivotal phone call, U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo discussed critical trade issues, focusing on tariffs, shipbuilding, and potential energy agreements. This conversation precedes the implementation of a significant 25% tariff on South Korea, an essential trading ally.

South Korea's trade delegation, led by Minister Cheong In-kyo, is en route to Washington to negotiate these tariffs with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Han expressed a desire to strengthen the bilateral alliance, emphasizing cooperation in trade balance, shipbuilding, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors.

Cheong, ahead of his U.S. trip, mentioned that South Korea might boost U.S. imports as part of multiple strategies to address trade imbalances. While questioning Washington's tariff calculations, he highlighted the need to counter the impact of tariffs on exports, especially those from South Korean firms manufacturing in Vietnam.

