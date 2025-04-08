Jammu and Kashmir Allocates Land To PoJK Displaced Persons: A Decades-Long Journey

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken significant measures to support the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) displaced persons by granting them over 9.23 lakh kanals of state and evacuee land. Additionally, 2,421 urban plots and quarters have been allotted in the Jammu region to aid the 26,319 families affected by the 1947 holocaust.

In a written reply in the Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah disclosed these efforts in response to a query from BJP MLA Rajiv Jasrotia. The land allotments started in 1954 and evolved over the years, with rights granted on state land in 1965 and occupancy rights on evacuee land in 1976.

Problems with land deficiency were addressed through financial packages announced in 2000 and enhanced in 2008, providing significant support to affected families. The government continues to regularize rural settlements and further implements the 1954 allotment order for additional displaced populations, showcasing ongoing relief and rehabilitation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)