Global News Highlights: Tariffs, Tensions, and Travel Updates

The world stage sees rising tensions as the U.S. moves forward with a 104% tariff on Chinese imports, deeply affecting Wall Street and signaling potential economic shifts. Meanwhile, high-level conversations are underway between the U.S. and the Congo regarding Americans jailed over a failed coup as they engage in dialogue on mineral resources.

Simultaneously, the Trump administration reaffirms its position on Western Sahara talks, advocating Morocco's plan as the sole basis for negotiations. In Lebanon, Hezbollah expresses readiness to discuss disarmament should Israel withdraw its forces, illustrating the complicated dynamics in the region.

Amid these developments, the U.S. rates El Salvador as safer for travelers and the ramifications of espionage by Chinese services surveilling Taiwan and Tibetan activists are under scrutiny. North Korea's firm declaration on its nuclear status further adds to global geopolitical complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)