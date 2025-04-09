Left Menu

Chinese Intelligence Targets: The New Recruitment Tactics

The U.S. has issued a warning about Chinese intelligence using deceptive methods to recruit current and former U.S. government employees. These tactics include posing as consulting firms on networking sites. The warning comes in light of recent federal layoffs, emphasizing the need for vigilance among former employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 06:09 IST
Chinese Intelligence Targets: The New Recruitment Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States issued a stark warning on Tuesday, cautioning about Chinese intelligence employing sly methods to recruit former and current U.S. government employees. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center highlighted these concerns amidst sweeping federal layoffs initiated by Elon Musk's Department of Government of Efficiency.

According to the center, foreign intelligence entities, prominently from China, are impersonating consulting firms, think tanks, and headhunters on social and professional networking sites to target these individuals. This sophisticated deception aims at those with U.S. government experience looking for new opportunities.

The center emphasized that clearance holders are bound to safeguard classified information even after their government service concludes. There has been no immediate response from the Chinese embassy in Washington on this matter. Previously, Reuters unveiled a network of companies led by a covert Chinese tech firm seeking to hire recently dismissed U.S. government workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025