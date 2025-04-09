Chinese Intelligence Targets: The New Recruitment Tactics

The United States issued a stark warning on Tuesday, cautioning about Chinese intelligence employing sly methods to recruit former and current U.S. government employees. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center highlighted these concerns amidst sweeping federal layoffs initiated by Elon Musk's Department of Government of Efficiency.

According to the center, foreign intelligence entities, prominently from China, are impersonating consulting firms, think tanks, and headhunters on social and professional networking sites to target these individuals. This sophisticated deception aims at those with U.S. government experience looking for new opportunities.

The center emphasized that clearance holders are bound to safeguard classified information even after their government service concludes. There has been no immediate response from the Chinese embassy in Washington on this matter. Previously, Reuters unveiled a network of companies led by a covert Chinese tech firm seeking to hire recently dismissed U.S. government workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)