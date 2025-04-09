Left Menu

Judge Orders Trump White House to Restore AP Access Amid Naming Dispute

A U.S. judge has ruled that the Trump administration must allow the Associated Press access to White House events amid a lawsuit concerning the naming of the Gulf of Mexico. The AP's decision to maintain the traditional name led to access restrictions, sparking First Amendment debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 07:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has intervened in a legal battle between the Trump administration and the Associated Press, ordering the White House to lift access restrictions on the news agency. The conflict arose over AP's refusal to adopt President Trump's preferred name for the Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden stated the government cannot selectively restrict media access based on their editorial choices, affirming the rights guaranteed under the First Amendment. The ruling, set to take effect on Sunday pending appeal opportunities, highlights ongoing tensions between media outlets and the administration.

The Associated Press accused the administration of coercion and constitutional violations, arguing the restrictions hindered their journalistic activities. The White House has not commented, while the Correspondents' Association and press freedom groups have applauded the ruling, emphasizing the importance of independent media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

