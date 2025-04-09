Clashes Erupt as Demolition Drive Meets Fierce Resistance

A demolition drive undertaken by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on a 2.5-km stretch of Sirsi road has met with intense local opposition. The operation aimed at eradicating illegal constructions, witnessed protests from several quarters, including retired police director-general Navdeep Singh, whose property's part was demolished, leading to his detainment by police.

The situation escalated as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gopal Sharma intervened, protesting the JDA's actions and alleging an atmosphere of terror due to the ongoing demolitions. He claimed that the expansion efforts were proceeding without due notices and accused the bureaucracy of working against BJP administration in Rajasthan.

Amid emotional scenes, local women pled with officials to halt the demolition process. The JDA's activities on this front are a result of a Rajasthan High Court order, identifying 274 illegal constructions and aiming to clear encroachments, a plan executed between April 5 and April 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)