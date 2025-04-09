Left Menu

Forest Ranger Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A forest ranger in Dhar district was caught accepting a bribe for granting road construction permission through a forest. The ranger allegedly demanded Rs 2.96 lakh, receiving an initial Rs 96,000. Anti-corruption officials arrested him while accepting a second payment of Rs 1 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:53 IST
Forest Ranger Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
Ranger
  • Country:
  • India

A forest ranger was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor. The payment was purportedly for the authorization to build a road through a jungle area, according to officials.

The contractor, who filed the complaint, had secured a Public Works Department contract to construct a 3.5 km road from Bagh Caves to Pandu Caves, with 2 km cutting through forest land in the Manawar area of Dhar district. Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Talaan indicated that Ranger Vaibhav Upadhyaya sought Rs 2.96 lakh, or 3% of the total contract, for the permit.

The ranger received an initial sum of Rs 96,000 days ago. Upon receiving a complaint, the anti-corruption Lokayukta police set up a sting operation and caught Upadhyaya in the act of taking a second instalment of Rs 1 lakh. A case has been registered, and investigations continue, as confirmed by Talaan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025