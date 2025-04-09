Forest Ranger Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A forest ranger was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor. The payment was purportedly for the authorization to build a road through a jungle area, according to officials.

The contractor, who filed the complaint, had secured a Public Works Department contract to construct a 3.5 km road from Bagh Caves to Pandu Caves, with 2 km cutting through forest land in the Manawar area of Dhar district. Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Talaan indicated that Ranger Vaibhav Upadhyaya sought Rs 2.96 lakh, or 3% of the total contract, for the permit.

The ranger received an initial sum of Rs 96,000 days ago. Upon receiving a complaint, the anti-corruption Lokayukta police set up a sting operation and caught Upadhyaya in the act of taking a second instalment of Rs 1 lakh. A case has been registered, and investigations continue, as confirmed by Talaan.

(With inputs from agencies.)