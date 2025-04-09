Global Economic and Political Events Calendar

The coming weeks are packed with crucial global events as leaders gather to discuss pressing economic and political issues. Notably, Turkey hosts Chile's foreign minister for a joint economic commission meeting.

In Europe, Emmanuel Macron and Aleksandar Vucic's meeting at the Elysee Palace signifies ongoing diplomatic efforts, while Rachel Reeves and Nirmala Sitharaman convene for the India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue.

Across continents, the calendar also marks the International Day of Human Space Flight and World Press Freedom Day, reflecting shared global challenges and celebrations. These events underscore the complexity of international relations and the importance of dialogue in fostering global cooperation.

