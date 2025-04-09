Left Menu

Accused Pastor Surrenders After Two Years on the Run

Self-styled pastor Jashan Gill surrendered to authorities in Punjab's Gurdaspur after two years on the run for a rape charge. His surrender followed the arrest of his siblings. Gill allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman and forced her into a fatal abortion. The case highlights growing scrutiny on self-proclaimed spiritual leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:57 IST
Self-styled pastor Jashan Gill, wanted for the alleged rape of a 22-year-old woman, surrendered in Gurdaspur, Punjab after evading authorities for two years. His surrender was prompted by the police arresting his brother and sister, according to law enforcement officials.

Gill, who operated a church in Gurdaspur, was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in connection with the case. The police had previously amplified their efforts to apprehend Gill, following allegations that his family members had harbored him.

The father of the victim, who was a Bachelor of Computer Application student, accused Gill of repeated assaults and claimed that an abortion led to her death. This incident follows a similar case where another self-styled preacher was sentenced to life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

