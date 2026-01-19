CRPF jawan, wife arrested in Noida for 'assaulting' 10-year-old girl

A CRPF jawan posted in a VIP security battalion and his wife have been arrested by Noida Police for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl, who is on ventilator support after suffering ''critical'' injuries, officials said on Monday.

The minor, a relative of the jawan's wife, was residing ''unauthorisedly'' with the accused in a house inside a force camp, they said.

Police said the girl, brought from West Bengal, was kept inside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campus without the knowledge of higher authorities and was tasked with taking care of the couple's children and helping with domestic chores.

According to the FIR, the girl suffered serious injuries on her head, chest and other body parts during the alleged assault, which took place on the intervening night of December 14 and 15.

She is battling for her life at a private hospital in Noida.

Constable Tariq Anwar belongs to the 235th battalion of the CRPF and has been placed under suspension. A probe has been ordered into the incident, a CRPF spokesperson said.

The jawan was working as a ''first aider'' at the CRPF hospital in Noida since January 2024, the spokesperson said.

Noida Police said Anwar and his wife Rimpa Khatoon have been booked under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were arrested on Sunday after the FIR was filed against them at Ecotech-3 police station based on a complaint by the CRPF.

''Considering the gravity of the incident, the said constable was placed under suspension and an inquiry has been initiated as per procedure.

''CRPF will give every assistance to the police for the investigation and support the medical treatment of the young girl fully,'' the CRPF spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)