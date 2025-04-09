Armed Robbery Foiled: Police Nab Trio After Shootout

In a dramatic pre-dawn operation, police apprehended three notorious armed robbers near Kirari Railway Crossing following a firefight on Wednesday. The robbers had been terrorizing truck drivers, and were actively sought by law enforcement due to previous criminal activities.

Officers tracked the suspects using CCTV footage and a tip-off. Around 3:50 am, law enforcement confronted the trio, who opened fire. A bullet struck Sub-Inspector Yogender Ahlawat's bulletproof jacket, preventing any injury.

Police responded with controlled force, resulting in the arrest of the three suspects. Two were wounded in the exchange, and authorities recovered two country-made pistols and ammunition from the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)