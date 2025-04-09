Left Menu

Armed Robbery Foiled: Police Nab Trio After Shootout

Three robbers targeting truck drivers were arrested near Kirari Railway Crossing after a brief shootout. Two robbers were injured, while a bulletproof jacket protected a police sub-inspector from harm. The suspects have criminal histories, and two pistols, fired cartridges, and live rounds were retrieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:20 IST
In a dramatic pre-dawn operation, police apprehended three notorious armed robbers near Kirari Railway Crossing following a firefight on Wednesday. The robbers had been terrorizing truck drivers, and were actively sought by law enforcement due to previous criminal activities.

Officers tracked the suspects using CCTV footage and a tip-off. Around 3:50 am, law enforcement confronted the trio, who opened fire. A bullet struck Sub-Inspector Yogender Ahlawat's bulletproof jacket, preventing any injury.

Police responded with controlled force, resulting in the arrest of the three suspects. Two were wounded in the exchange, and authorities recovered two country-made pistols and ammunition from the site.

