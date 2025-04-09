Major IAS Reshuffle in Gujarat: Key Positions Reassigned
The Gujarat government has transferred 16 IAS officers to new positions. Notably, Dilip Kumar Rana is now the Commissioner of Higher Education in Gandhinagar, while Arun Mahesh Babu takes over as the municipal commissioner of Vadodara. The reshuffle includes appointments in sectors like urban development and electronics.
The Gujarat administration announced the transfer of 16 Indian Administrative Service officers, significantly impacting municipal and state governance.
Dilip Kumar Rana, formerly the municipal commissioner of Vadodara, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Higher Education in Gandhinagar. His position will be filled by Arun Mahesh Babu, a prominent figure in utility management.
This reshuffle also sees N K Meena becoming the municipal commissioner of Bhavnagar, with various other officers taking up new roles in departments such as fisheries, electronics, and urban development.
