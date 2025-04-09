Left Menu

Major IAS Reshuffle in Gujarat: Key Positions Reassigned

The Gujarat government has transferred 16 IAS officers to new positions. Notably, Dilip Kumar Rana is now the Commissioner of Higher Education in Gandhinagar, while Arun Mahesh Babu takes over as the municipal commissioner of Vadodara. The reshuffle includes appointments in sectors like urban development and electronics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:57 IST
Major IAS Reshuffle in Gujarat: Key Positions Reassigned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat administration announced the transfer of 16 Indian Administrative Service officers, significantly impacting municipal and state governance.

Dilip Kumar Rana, formerly the municipal commissioner of Vadodara, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Higher Education in Gandhinagar. His position will be filled by Arun Mahesh Babu, a prominent figure in utility management.

This reshuffle also sees N K Meena becoming the municipal commissioner of Bhavnagar, with various other officers taking up new roles in departments such as fisheries, electronics, and urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025