Tragedy Strikes at BARC: Woman Killed by Out-of-Control Vehicle

A tragic incident unfolded at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as a 73-year-old woman lost her life in a vehicular accident.

The victim, identified as Chayalata Vishwanath Arekar, was struck by a car driven by Dr. A K Das, a doctor from the same facility, as she was leaving the hospital with her husband.

Police investigations are underway to determine whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure or human error.

(With inputs from agencies.)