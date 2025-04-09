Tragedy Strikes at BARC: Woman Killed by Out-of-Control Vehicle
A tragic accident occurred at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Tarapur, where a 73-year-old woman named Chayalata Vishwanath Arekar was killed by a speeding car driven by Dr. A K Das. The incident is under investigation to determine if it was due to a mechanical fault or negligence.
A tragic incident unfolded at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as a 73-year-old woman lost her life in a vehicular accident.
The victim, identified as Chayalata Vishwanath Arekar, was struck by a car driven by Dr. A K Das, a doctor from the same facility, as she was leaving the hospital with her husband.
Police investigations are underway to determine whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure or human error.
