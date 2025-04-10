Odisha Govt Offices Shift to Morning Schedule Amid Rising Heat
Due to soaring temperatures in Sambalpur, Odisha government offices will operate in the morning, from 7 am to 1 pm, without a lunch break until June 15, 2025. The decision aims to mitigate the impact of the heat wave, with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius recently.
Amid soaring temperatures, government offices in Sambalpur, Odisha, have adjusted their operating hours to cope with the heat. The shift began on Thursday, as temperatures recently climbed past the 40 degrees Celsius threshold.
The drastic measure, ordered by the Sambalpur district collector, mandates state government offices, along with revenue and executive magistrate courts, to function from 7 am to 1 pm daily, eliminating the usual lunch break, through June 15, 2025.
Typically operating from 10 am to 5 pm, offices will see an earlier schedule as officers and staff are instructed to adhere to morning hours to mitigate harsh weather conditions.
