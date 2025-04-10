Odisha Govt Offices Shift to Morning Schedule Amid Rising Heat

Amid soaring temperatures, government offices in Sambalpur, Odisha, have adjusted their operating hours to cope with the heat. The shift began on Thursday, as temperatures recently climbed past the 40 degrees Celsius threshold.

The drastic measure, ordered by the Sambalpur district collector, mandates state government offices, along with revenue and executive magistrate courts, to function from 7 am to 1 pm daily, eliminating the usual lunch break, through June 15, 2025.

Typically operating from 10 am to 5 pm, offices will see an earlier schedule as officers and staff are instructed to adhere to morning hours to mitigate harsh weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)