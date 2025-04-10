Left Menu

Delhi Court Overturns Acquittal in Cheating and Arms Case

A Delhi court overturned a previous acquittal of Gurmeet Singh Bawa in a cheating and illegal arms case. The court found substantial evidence against Bawa for forgery, impersonation, and possessing an illicit firearm. It criticized the earlier judgment as a miscarriage of justice and ordered Bawa's conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The reversal came after Judge Vishal Singh examined forensic evidence, confirming Bawa's involvement in impersonation, forgery, and illicit possession of a firearm. The court criticized the earlier verdict by a magistrate court as erroneous and lacking in logical reasoning.

This decision follows the discovery of Bawa's fraudulent use of a fake ration card and identity documents to acquire a passport. The court's reversal has significant implications for future legal proceedings against Bawa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

