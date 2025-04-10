Delhi Court Overturns Acquittal in Cheating and Arms Case

A Delhi court has overturned the acquittal of Gurmeet Singh Bawa, reinstating charges in a cheating and illegal arms case, citing a miscarriage of justice.

The reversal came after Judge Vishal Singh examined forensic evidence, confirming Bawa's involvement in impersonation, forgery, and illicit possession of a firearm. The court criticized the earlier verdict by a magistrate court as erroneous and lacking in logical reasoning.

This decision follows the discovery of Bawa's fraudulent use of a fake ration card and identity documents to acquire a passport. The court's reversal has significant implications for future legal proceedings against Bawa.

