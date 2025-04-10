Heist in Nashik: Precious Metals and Cash Stolen
A significant theft involving gold, silver, and cash valued at Rs 59.85 lakh occurred in Nashik. The incident happened when the householders were away in Mumbai. Upon their return, they discovered the break-in and reported the crime. Authorities are actively investigating to apprehend the culprits.
- Country:
- India
A significant theft valued at Rs 59.85 lakh has been reported in Nashik, involving a substantial amount of gold, silver, and cash. According to police sources, the incident took place at a residence in Tidke Colony.
The family had been away in Mumbai for the weekend, only to return on Tuesday to discover the break-in. They found the house in disarray, with locks broken and cupboards rummaged through. In total, 682 grams of gold, 300 milligrams of silver, and Rs 5000 in cash were missing.
The Mumbai Naka police station is currently investigating this high-profile case and are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to track down the perpetrators. The community remains on alert as the investigation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI Raids Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Home Amidst Ongoing Investigations
SC refuses urgent mentioning of plea for FIR into alleged discovery of semi-burnt cash from residence of Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma.
Court Grants Bail to Narain Singh Chaura in Golden Temple Shooting Case
Mystery Unfolds in Judge's Residence Amidst Fire Investigation
Bhagyashree Jadhav's Golden Ambitions: Eyeing LA 2028 Paralympics Glory