Key Mumbai 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Arrested After Extradition

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken into custody Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a significant figure in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, following his extradition from the United States, as detailed in an official statement released Thursday.

Rana, who was escorted to Delhi by NIA and NSG teams, was immediately arrested upon disembarking from a special flight arriving from Los Angeles. The arrest followed the completion of all required legal procedures.

The extradition of Rana, marked by years of diplomatic negotiations and legal maneuvers, was accomplished with the support of US and Indian agencies, underscoring a determined commitment to prosecute those implicated in international terrorism, regardless of their location.

