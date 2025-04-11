Ukrainian Air Defense Counters Russian Drone Assault

The Ukrainian air force has reported that Russia unleashed a wave of airborne attacks, deploying 39 drones and one ballistic missile over a span of a day. The assault highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

In a statement on Telegram, the air force declared that 24 of the drones were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian defenses, showcasing the effectiveness of the nation's anti-aircraft measures. Meanwhile, another 13 drones were diverted off course, a result likely attributed to robust electronic warfare strategies.

Despite these successes, questions remain about the remaining two drones and the ballistic missile, as the military did not provide further details on their outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)