Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defense Counters Russian Drone Assault

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia executed an attack using 39 drones and a ballistic missile. Ukrainian defenses successfully neutralized 24 drones, while another 13 were diverted, likely due to electronic warfare. The status of the remaining drones and the missile remains unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:32 IST
Ukrainian Air Defense Counters Russian Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian air force has reported that Russia unleashed a wave of airborne attacks, deploying 39 drones and one ballistic missile over a span of a day. The assault highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

In a statement on Telegram, the air force declared that 24 of the drones were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian defenses, showcasing the effectiveness of the nation's anti-aircraft measures. Meanwhile, another 13 drones were diverted off course, a result likely attributed to robust electronic warfare strategies.

Despite these successes, questions remain about the remaining two drones and the ballistic missile, as the military did not provide further details on their outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025