Left Menu

Clash Over Telegram: Encryption Spearheads Russian Controversy

In a heightened conflict, Russia's FSB accuses Telegram founder Pavel Durov of enabling crime on the app, coinciding with Russia's move to impose restrictions on Telegram for not deleting extremist content. Telegram disputes these claims, alleging Russia targets the app to boost its new messenger, MAX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:20 IST
Clash Over Telegram: Encryption Spearheads Russian Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has launched a fresh salvo in Moscow's battle with Telegram, accusing its founder, Pavel Durov, of enabling criminal activity through the app. This marks an intensification of the Russian government's efforts to constrain Telegram's reach.

The state communications regulator has already implemented measures to throttle Telegram, citing alleged failures in removing extremist content, which are fiercely denied by the platform. Telegram claims these actions aim to suppress competition in favor of a state-backed messaging service, MAX.

The FSB criticizes Durov for alleged legal infractions, citing usage of Telegram for various crimes, while Telegram rebuffs these accusations, defending its encryption security against unfounded claims of breaches. Despite restrictions, Telegram remains a vital communication tool in Russia, with workarounds like VPNs enabling continued access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026