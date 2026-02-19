Clash Over Telegram: Encryption Spearheads Russian Controversy
In a heightened conflict, Russia's FSB accuses Telegram founder Pavel Durov of enabling crime on the app, coinciding with Russia's move to impose restrictions on Telegram for not deleting extremist content. Telegram disputes these claims, alleging Russia targets the app to boost its new messenger, MAX.
The head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has launched a fresh salvo in Moscow's battle with Telegram, accusing its founder, Pavel Durov, of enabling criminal activity through the app. This marks an intensification of the Russian government's efforts to constrain Telegram's reach.
The state communications regulator has already implemented measures to throttle Telegram, citing alleged failures in removing extremist content, which are fiercely denied by the platform. Telegram claims these actions aim to suppress competition in favor of a state-backed messaging service, MAX.
The FSB criticizes Durov for alleged legal infractions, citing usage of Telegram for various crimes, while Telegram rebuffs these accusations, defending its encryption security against unfounded claims of breaches. Despite restrictions, Telegram remains a vital communication tool in Russia, with workarounds like VPNs enabling continued access.
