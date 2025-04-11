Left Menu

Teachers Demand Justice in Kolkata Amid Controversial SSC Appointment Annulment

Mass protests erupted in Kolkata as teachers and staff demanded justice after their appointments were invalidated by a Supreme Court order. The controversy centers on the annulment of 22 lakh OMR sheets from the 2016 SSC exams due to a tainted selection process. The protestors insist on the release of these sheets to identify eligible candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:23 IST
Teachers Demand Justice in Kolkata Amid Controversial SSC Appointment Annulment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata witnessed a fresh wave of protests on Friday, reminiscent of previous mass agitations, as thousands of teachers marched the streets. This demonstration emerged in response to a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated the appointments of various educational staff, igniting anger over job losses.

The protestors, marching with chants of 'We want justice,' sought the release of 22 lakh Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets from the 2016 SSC exams. The apex court had annulled these sheets, citing irreparable flaws in the selection process. Despite the Calcutta High Court's involvement, SSC maintains that the sheets no longer exist.

As protestors awaited crucial negotiations with the state education minister, tensions increased. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government, led by Bratya Basu, is exploring legal routes to reinstate eligible candidates, while incidents of police action against demonstrators have further fueled the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025