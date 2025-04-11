Teachers Demand Justice in Kolkata Amid Controversial SSC Appointment Annulment

Kolkata witnessed a fresh wave of protests on Friday, reminiscent of previous mass agitations, as thousands of teachers marched the streets. This demonstration emerged in response to a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated the appointments of various educational staff, igniting anger over job losses.

The protestors, marching with chants of 'We want justice,' sought the release of 22 lakh Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets from the 2016 SSC exams. The apex court had annulled these sheets, citing irreparable flaws in the selection process. Despite the Calcutta High Court's involvement, SSC maintains that the sheets no longer exist.

As protestors awaited crucial negotiations with the state education minister, tensions increased. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government, led by Bratya Basu, is exploring legal routes to reinstate eligible candidates, while incidents of police action against demonstrators have further fueled the unrest.

