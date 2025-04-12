Left Menu

Germany Seeks Deeper Ties with India on Defence and Labour Migration

Germany's new coalition government aims to enhance cooperation with India, focusing on defence and skilled labour migration. The coalition treaty prioritizes Indo-German relations. Ambassador Philipp Ackermann emphasized intensifying military ties and economic opportunities, highlighting Germany's interest in India's Project-75I submarine programme.

Germany's incoming government is keen to strengthen its partnership with India, particularly focusing on defence collaboration and skilled labour migration, according to the German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann.

The coalition agreement forming Germany's next government, reached by the conservative CDU/CSU bloc and centre-left SPD, mentions India multiple times, reflecting its significance in Berlin's future foreign policy objectives. Ackermann emphasized that the new government will prioritize enhancing Indo-German bilateral ties.

With a growing focus on the Indo-Pacific, both nations are seeing intensified military cooperation. Germany has committed to a submarine deal under India's Project-75I programme, encompassing six conventional submarines. Economically, Germany, one of India's top trading partners in the EU, seeks to foster business ties as Indian companies expand globally.

